10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (September 10, 2019)

- Amazon’s New Multistory Warehouse Aims to Cut Delivery Times “Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to take space in a first-of-its-kind three-story warehouse, a new type of distribution center that could reduce delivery times in congested cities to hours rather than days.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Thriving Hotel Industry Scrambles for Workers “The hotel industry is booming in the United States in pretty much every way, except in one that might matter most to guests: staffing.” (The New York Times)
- SoftBank Asks WeWork to Shelve its IPO “SoftBank, WeWork’s biggest outside investor, is urging the startup to shelve its initial public offering, sources told CNBC’s Leslie Picker.” (CNBC)
- How The Trade War Will Impact Rent Prices “You don’t have to dig too deep to see how the Trump administration’s tariffs on China will likely impact the real estate industry. But the picture gets a little more complicated when you consider residential rental properties in particular.” (Forbes)
- Long Hotel Rally Losing Steam as Supply Swells, Business Travel Falls “A nearly decadelong rally for the hotel business is showing signs of petering out. Hotel owners in large cities say they are getting squeezed by weaker business-traveler demand, higher labor costs and a crush of new hotel projects that is weighing on room rates.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Should I Buy? How To Read The Real Estate Market “No matter what time of year it is, clients and friends are always asking me, "Is now a good time to buy real estate?" I firmly believe that real estate is always worth investing in, but buying at the right time can make a big difference in what you can afford.” (Forbes)
- How Much Is There to Gain in the Next Recession? “How much will there be to gain in the next recession? Investors are predicting a recession in the next one to two years, and some are waiting on the sidelines to take advantage of opportunities.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Inside the Bronx’s Big Investment Boom “The Bronx is fast becoming New York City’s latest real estate frontier, with its large swaths of undeveloped industrial and residential land not far from subway stations. Developers are paying record-breaking prices just to be able to put down stakes in the northernmost borough, whether they plan to build warehouses or apartments.” (Commercial Observer)
- What WeWork Is Doing Right and Wrong “There are a lot of reasons why WeWork attained the valuation it currently has — which many consider crazy. It was reported last week that the valuation was being slashed — but it is still crazy even at half the price.” (Commercial Observer)
- Three World Trade Center Retail Space Is Still a Dark Void “More than a year after Three World Trade Center opened its doors, the tower’s Church Street-facing retail base remains embarrassingly dark.” (New York Post)
