10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (September 18, 2019)

- Fed Prepares Second Rate Cut to Cushion Against Global Risks “The Federal Reserve is likely to cut its short-term benchmark rate by one quarter percentage point to a range between 1.75% and 2% at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- CEO of WeWork Rival Defends the Office-Sharing Business Model’s Ability to Withstand a Recession “The business model of companies that provide coworking and flexible office space can sustain recessions, Knotel CEO Amol Sarva said on CNBC on Tuesday.” (CNBC)
- Tom Barrack Is Done With Traditional Real Estate. He’s Going Digital. “Colony Capital Inc. is making one of the most aggressive bets yet that technology is disrupting real estate: It is selling nearly all of its traditional holdings and channeling the money into property that focuses on the tech sector.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- How to Invest in Real Estate "“Before you start investing in real estate, it’s important to have a solid financial foundation. That means minimal or no debt, healthy retirement savings and an emergency fund with at least three to six months’ worth of expenses stashed away. Once you have those bases covered, real estate can be a way to grow your portfolio further, assuming you do your due diligence before making any major financial decisions. Here are some of your real estate investment options.”
- 10 Systems Property Managers Can Use Improve Their Record Keeping “Property management relies heavily on the proper maintenance of records. Because of this, property managers need to be experts at administrative tasks. By creating a workflow that enables them to keep records meticulously, they build a valuable resource that they can use when they need to find or reference important information.” (Forbes)
- Why Investors Are Looking To Austin For Compounding Real Estate Returns In 2019 “Austin isn’t just about live music — word is getting out about our lively real estate market and exceptional growth rate. Residential and commercial investors are discovering that the Texas state capital is one of the hottest real estate markets in the U.S., with expansion continually fueled by a rising population, tax benefits, industry influx, affordable housing, available jobs and highly rated schools.” (Forbes)
- Can Multistory Warehouses Remake Our Idea of Industrial? “As we are becoming conditioned to ordering everything we need online and expecting within 24 hours, or even less, the industrial real estate sector is faced with the challenge of ensuring that our purchases make it through the “last mile” from distribution centers to our homes. And a key innovation to ensuring that happens is “multistory” warehouses.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Life Insurance Companies May Hold up to $120 Billion in Multifamily Loans by 2024 “According to a new study released today by the Mortgage Bankers Association, life insurance companies have an appetite to increase their multifamily lending volumes by approximately $10 billion in 2020, compared to 2018 volumes.” (World Property Journal)
- Gen Z Shopping Habits Can Fuel a Brick-And-Mortar Resurgence, Report Says “Brick-and-mortar stores may have a surprising saving grace: the teen shopper.” (CNBC)
- Co-Living, Micro Units: Multifamily Real Estate Reimagined “It’s no secret that disruptive forces are reshaping real estate, particularly in the rental housing sector, resulting in a range of new platforms such as micro-units and co-living. As these new platforms have rapidly gained popularity, commercial real estate lenders now find themselves in the position of adapting and responding.” (Commercial Property Executive)
