10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (September 23, 2019)

- Some WeWork Board Members Seek to Remove Adam Neumann as CEO “A bloc of WeWork directors is planning to push Adam Neumann to step down as chief executive after a tumultuous week in which his eccentric behavior and drug use came to light, and the startup delayed its much-anticipated stock-market listing.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Despite Tough Talk, U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Continue “The combination on Friday of tough words from President Trump and the cancellation of a planned trip by Chinese agriculture officials to two farm states seemed to cast a cloud over prospects for a trade deal and caused a sell-off in New York stock trading. But both sides moved on Saturday to indicate that the negotiations continue.” (The New York Times)
- REITs Have Become The New Flight-To-Quality Asset Class “With this past week's strong performance, with gains of 25% so far this year, the broad-based REIT ETFs--as measured by Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)--continue to outperform the S&P 500, which has climbed roughly 20%.” (Forbes)
- Residential Designers Share Top Trends At Smart Home Technology Expo “Thousands of smart home technology enthusiasts, vendors and professionals gathered in Denver last week for the CEDIA Expo, a trade conference and show focused on linking living spaces with new capabilities.” (Forbes)
- Holiday Spending Expected to Rise 5%, But Don’t Expect Bigger Crowds at the Mall—Here’s Why “While consumers plan to spend more this year, they also plan to spend their money differently than last year. Cadogan’s team expects 53% of all holiday shopping to be done digitally.” (CNBC)
- Valuations Unclear as Flex Office Leases Shift “Flex space could account for 13%, or nearly 600 million square feet of total US office supply by 2030, according to a recent report on the asset class by CBRE.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Panelists Say Affordable Housing Is Catching the Private Sector’s Eye “At a Washington, D.C., housing conference on Wednesday, representatives of several major corporations and nonprofits each spoke to a growing recognition of workforce housing supply as a critical issue, even for companies in unrelated fields like tech and health care.” (Commercial Observer)
- Virgin Hotels Is Coming to Miami. And You Can Even Live in the Building, too “A mixed-use hotel and co-living development is coming to Brickell. And Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson is behind the deal.” (Miami Herald)
- Amid Warning Signs, Recession Is Not Imminent “Despite the strong fundamentals of the metro area, investors have grown increasingly wary of a coming recession as studies suggest that three-quarters of economists anticipate the United States will be in some sort of recession by 2021.” (Colorado Real Estate Journal)
- Coworking Reshapes the Office Landscape in South Florida “South Florida cities are among the nation's leaders in coworking space as a percentage of the commercial real estate stock, and predictions are for significant growth nationally in the next decade.” (Law.com)
