10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (September 25, 2019)

- As WeWork Stumbles, Its Smaller Competitors Cash In “Some of WeWork’s fast-growing competitors have been raising money and expanding in big cities by persuading investors and clients how different they are from WeWork.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Meet the New Co-CEOs of WeWork “WeWork’s decision to replace co-founder Adam Neumann with two chief executives suggests a desire to establish both credibility and continuity by pairing an accomplished technology veteran with a longtime insider.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- The World’s Oceans Are in Danger, Major Climate Change Report Warns “Earth’s oceans are under severe strain from climate change, a major new United Nations report warns, threatening everything from the ability to harvest seafood to the well-being of hundreds of millions of people living along the coasts.” (The New York Times)
- ‘Hipsturbia’: It’s What All The Cool Suburbs Are Doing And It’s A 2020 Trend “As millennials become parents they’re trading in their urban dwellings for a house in the ‘burbs. Migrating out of downtowns isn’t new—kids and suburbs go together—but this generation isn’t ready to give up city life just yet. They’re looking for affordability as well as urban staples like dining, shopping, entertainment and jobs, all within a walkable distance.” (Forbes)
- Landlord Fetches Park Avenue Rents—on Third Avenue “On Park Avenue, office tenants pay lofty rents to be in Midtown's most exclusive office district. A move to east to Third Avenue generally brings a discount, but also a significant loss of prestige. Marx Realty has sought to flip that script." (Crain's New York Business)
- Affordable Housing Delivers 'Lower Beta' Income Stream “A puzzlingly common misconception in the investing world holds that investments that take into account environmental, social and governance considerations entail a certain trade-off: doing good for people/communities versus turning a profit.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Not Everyone Is Concerned About the Yield Curve Inversion “The yield curve inversion is at the top of everyone’s mind. As a precursor to the past several recessions, the yield curve inversion has become a telltale sign of an upcoming downturn. However, this time it could be different.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Labor Shortage Coming in Skilled Trades “New York City is the most expensive place to develop in the U.S., and it’s hard to ignore the fact that rising labor costs, along with a shortage of qualified workers for certain tasks, are making it even pricier to build every kind of project, from office buildings to apartments.” (Commercial Observer)
- Big-Box Wins Big in 2019 “The first half of 2019 proved to be yet another strong period in the big-box segment of the industrial sector, and despite certain challenges, more of the same is the likely scenario for the remainder of the year, according to Colliers’ 2019 midyear big-box market report.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Sizing Up Real Estate’s Top Tech Challenges “Technology took center stage at the opening session of the Institute of Real Estate Management’s Global Summit in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon. Realcomm founder & CEO Jim Young urged the hundreds of management professionals in the audience to seize the opportunities and challenges of the digital revolution or risk falling behind.” (Commercial Property Executive)
0 comments
Hide comments