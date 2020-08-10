11 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Aug. 10, 2020)

NMHC found that 79.3 percent of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by August 6 in its survey of 11.4 million units of professionally managed apartment units across the country. The CDC recently ordered some offices in the Atlanta area closed after property managers discovered the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease in water sources at the properties, reports The New York Times. Bisnow takes a look at the challenges the commercial real estate industry faces in recruiting diverse talent to industry. These are among today’s must reads from around the commercial real estate world.