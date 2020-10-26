11 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (October 27, 2020)

- Return of Big Las Vegas Shows Proves to Be a High-Wire Act “The cabaret-variety show “Absinthe” aims to reopen this week, making it one of the first shows seeking to return to the Las Vegas Strip, in a test of whether freewheeling entertainment can conform to pandemic rules and still turn a profit.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Why Dunkin’ is Worth Nearly $9 Billion “The restaurant chain is a pandemic success story.” (The New York Times)
- CRE’s Bid-Ask Spread Widens: Moody’s “As buyers and sellers approach deals from widely divergent valuation standpoints, transaction velocity is stalling.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Hotels: Occupancy Rate Declined 30.7% Year-over-year “U.S. hotel occupancy was virtually flat from the previous week at 50.1%, according to the latest data from STR through 17 October.” (Calculated Risk)
- Tishman Speyer Jumps on the Blank-Check Company Bandwagon “Tishman Speyer has formed a $300 million blank-check company — becoming the first major real estate owner to embrace what’s become a wildly popular but speculative investing tool.” (The Real Deal)
- Can Gap Escape the Whirlwind? New CEO Confronts Years of Decline “Sonia Syngal must defy the vortex consuming companies that weren’t prepared for the Covid crisis. She is plotting a future of fewer stores and more fashion risks to revive the company’s namesake brand.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Bay Area Developer Seeking $750M Refi for Facebook Office Campus “Kylli is in the market for a $750 million loan to refinance Burlingame Point, an office campus leased by Facebook in Burlingame, Calif.” (Commercial Observer)
- 13 Charts That Show The State Of The New York City Real Estate Market “The drumbeat of headlines have made clear that New York City’s real estate market is weakening.” (Forbes)
- Midtown’s Glut of Sublease Space Has Analysts Writing Off the Submarket for 2020 “But there are signs of salvation in 2021 for America's premier office market.” (Commercial Observer)
- Bay Area Seniors Struggle with Loneliness as Pandemic Drags on: ‘It’s Four Walls and a TV’ “Older people are suffering the effect of extreme isolation, raising questions about quality of life.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Workers Are Slowly Coming Back to the Office, but Less than Half Have Returned “Dallas-Fort Worth leads the country in the share of employees who are back at work.” (The Dallas Morning News)
