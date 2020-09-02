11 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Sept. 3, 2020)

- Sam Zell Raising $300 Million for 'Blank Check' IPO “Just months after orchestrating the sale of Anixter International, the billionaire financier sees more opportunity in the $2.5 trillion industrial distribution market.” (Crain’s Chicago Business, subscription required)
- 2020 CREW Network Benchmark Study: Gender and Diversity in Commercial Real Estate “CREW Network’s fourth benchmark study measures progress for women over the last 15 years and benchmarks diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry.” (CREW Network)
- After 5 Months, N.Y.C. Gyms Reopen. Here’s What to Expect. “The reopening of gyms signals yet another step toward a return to normalcy, even though the pandemic is still a threat and many New Yorkers may not feel safe using them.” (The New York Times)
- Macy’s Plans Rollout of Smaller Stores Away from Malls “Macy’s is betting malls will make it, but only the best malls, so it’s looking to grow elsewhere.” (CNBC)
- AMC Shares Spike After Top Theater Chain Says 70% of Locations Will Be Open this Weekend “Shares of AMC, the largest movie chain in the U.S., jumped a day after the company announced that more than 70% of its domestic theaters would be open by Friday.” (CNBC)
- Inside Airbnb’s Virtual IPO Roadshow “Ahead of its IPO, Airbnb may embark on a virtual roadshow to drum up investor support.” (The Real Deal, subscription required)
- Manhattan Office Leasing Volume Down, Availability Up “Manhattan’s office real estate market showed signs of slowdown, marked by less leasing activity and more availability.” (The Real Deal, subscription required)
- The Subways Are Facing a Five-Alarm Fire “New York City cannot recover without a robust transit system, and the country cannot rebound without New York.” (The New York Times)
- Why Fauci Says Shutting Down Colleges After Coronavirus Outbreak Is 'Worst Thing You Can Do' “When faced with a coronavirus outbreak on campus, officials' instincts may be to send students home and close the campus. But, first instincts can be wrong and in this case, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the best thing to do is keep students at school.” (Newsweek)
- Lending Activity Ticks Up, But Will it Last? “The easing market is attracting borrowers looking at refinancing while interest rates hover near historic lows.” (GlobeSt.com)
- The Paper Store Completes Voluntary Chapter 11; Family-Run Business To Continue in NorthEast “The business successfully emerged from bankruptcy alongside a group of strategic investors led by principals of WS Development, a national retail real estate development firm that owns, manages and leases an extensive portfolio of over 95 properties totaling more than 27 million square feet.” (Framingham SOURCE)
0 comments
Hide comments