12 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (June 30, 2020)

- Texas Tried Reopening Offices Early. It Was Hard Even Before the Coronavirus Surge “Companies brought back office workers, only to send them home again. Others still can’t figure out how to get people up a 50-story skyscraper.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Warehouses Offer Crowded Shelter in Retail Storm “E-commerce boom will benefit owners of logistics properties, but competition for assets is growing.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Will Office Buildings Ever Be the Same? Empire State Offers Clues “The Empire State Building has been a symbol of America’s economic might for almost 90 years. Of late, it’s also become a symbol of its struggle with the coronavirus.” (Reuters)
- Sam Zell is Ready for a Big Distressed Real Estate Deal “The billionaire investor tells why it could be another three or four months before his office company buys something. And why he thinks the pandemic work-from-home trend won't threaten the office market long term.” (Crain’s Chicago Business)
- Epic Real Estate Crisis Looms as Wealthy Funds Dodge Hotel Payments “The hotel sector continues to see a surge in delinquent payments on its debt. It may be the tip of the iceberg for the real estate market.” (CCN.com)
- FHFA Extends Forbearance For Multifamily Borrowers “The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Monday that Fannie Me and Freddie Mac are allowing mortgage servicers to extend forbearance agreements for multifamily property owners during the coronavirus pandemic.” (The Mortgage Note)
- Foreign Investors Are Flooding The New York Real Estate Market “As the New York real estate industry navigates a new normal of slow sales and an oversupply of luxury listings, investment interest is coming from an unexpected place — Italy.” (Forbes)
- How CBL's Journey to the Brink Lays Bare the Risks to Malls “The REIT skipped an interest payment and signaled it may not survive as the pandemic disrupts rent payments and the entire retail ecosystem.” (Retail Dive)
- With Bankruptcies Surging, 2020 May Become One of the Busiest Years for Chapter 11 Filings since the Great Recession “Experts believe this is just the beginning of a bankruptcy tsunami that will wash over the country’s largest companies this summer and then drench both smaller businesses and individuals if government stimulus money dries up.” (USA Today)
- How to Prep Reverse Logistics for an Upcoming 'Flood of Returns' “Technology and warehouse worker safety are critical as state reopenings could prompt an uptick in retail returns.” (Retail Dive)
- REIT Rental Report Shows Sector Strength: Industrial Leads the Way “The improvement from April's collections show that May's retail reopening in many parts of the country have had a positive impact on retail REITs, but they also certainly had a ways to go.” (Millionacres)
- The New Science Of Counting Shoppers. Tracking Customers In The Age Of Coronavirus “For retailers, knowing how many shoppers were in their stores at any given moment, and what they were doing, used to be a matter of profit and loss. Now it’s a matter of life and death.” (Forbes)
