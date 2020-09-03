13 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Sept. 4, 2020)

- Inflation Is Higher Than the Numbers Say “While government statistics say inflation is low, the reality is that the cost of living has risen during the pandemic, especially for poorer Americans.” (The New York Times, subscription required)
- Google Proposes New Town-Like Tech Hub in Mountain View “Whoever thought the coronavirus pandemic would drastically change tech companies’ real estate plans in Silicon Valley, hasn’t met Google.” (CNBC)
- Take a Look at Burger King’s New ‘Touchless’ Restaurant Designs with Solar Panels and Outdoor Seating “Burger King on Thursday revealed two new restaurant designs that offer a totally “touchless” experience, along with solar panels, conveyor belts that deliver orders to customers and outdoor seating.” (CNBC)
- North San Jose Project Plans Emerge with Amazon Connection “Developers propose package delivery operation at north San Jose site.” (The Mercury News)
- Hilton Times Square Closing Permanently “A Times Square icon is closing its doors permanently.” (Commercial Observer)
- St. Louis Embraces Surge in Amazon-Fueled Industrial Demand “Industry experts say COVID’s boost to e-commerce has generated a level of interest in the St. Louis industrial market that is nearly unprecedented.” (ksdk.com)
- Tyson Foods to Open Medical Clinics at Some Meat Plants “Tyson Foods is planning to open medical clinics at several of its U.S. plants to improve the health of its workers and better protect them from the coronavirus.” (AP)
- Deal for PREIT to Raise $153.6M Cash Infusion Falls Through “The company was banking on the sale-lease back of five properties to help raise funds.” (Philadelphia Business Journal)
- Is Staying In Staying Safe? “Indoor life has its dangers, too, but building-design specialists have big plans for us.” (The New Yorker)
- People Fleeing Big Cities May Spur Economic Growth In Smaller Metros “Back in April, as it was becoming clear that the Coronavirus pandemic would have a lasting impact on everything from the future of work to religious worship, a Harris Poll survey found that nearly 40 percent of urbanites were considering absconding cities for less-crowded environments.” (Forbes)
- N.Y.C. School Plan Hinges on Hundreds of Thousands of Virus Tests “To keep schools safe after reopening, the city plans mandatory tests of 10 percent of students and teachers. If parents refuse, their children will have to learn at home.” (The New York Times)
- A Furniture Maker’s Five-Month Struggle With Covid. ‘You Can’t Really Have a Plan.’ “Since 73-year-old Century Furniture reopened, it has had to manage frightened workers, volatile orders and new coronavirus outbreaks in its plants and markets.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Is Childcare the Next Big Move for Real Estate Owners? “JLL just released a new report exploring the state of childcare during back-to-school (BTS) season. The results of the study reveal a major need for childcare if parents are to return to the office.” (Connected Real Estate Magazine)
0 comments
Hide comments