13 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Sept. 9, 2020)

- These Restaurant Chains Are Unveiling New Designs Inspired by the Pandemic “The coronavirus pandemic is spurring on a growing number of restaurant chains to build restaurants with new bells and whistles focused on convenience and safety.” (CNBC)
- Covid-19 Outbreaks Spell Trouble for Student-Housing Owners “Investment firms that buy and rent out student housing are under pressure as colleges retreat to remote learning.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Rent Collection High In Most Asset Types, Marcus & Millichap Finds “Despite the economic uncertainty and general upheaval due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of commercial real estate tenants were able to meet their rent obligations during the second quarter, according to Marcus & Millichap’s latest report on rent collections.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- New Apartments in the Suburbs Attract New Yorkers “City residents head to new developments in walkable suburban communities where they can get apartments with more indoor and outdoor space.” (The New York Times, subscription required)
- US Banks Signal Mounting Concern Over Real Estate Lending “The darkening outlook of banks is laid bare by disclosures on so-called criticised loans, which are flashing warning signals about a borrower’s ability to pay.” (Financial Times)
- SL Green’s $3 Billion One Vanderbilt in New York City Faces Big Challenges “After two decades of assembling a site and four years of construction, SL Green Realty Corp. is preparing to cut the ribbon next week on One Vanderbilt, the $3 billion office tower soaring above Grand Central Terminal.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Rebuilt After 9/11, World Trade Center Threatened Anew by Coronavirus “The rebuilt World Trade Center complex is under threat anew - this time, from a microscopic virus.” (Reuters)
- Hines’ Tommy Craig on Navigating the Pandemic and Gerald Hines’ Passing “Tommy Craig, the head of Hines' New York office, talks about how the developer has navigated the pandemic and Gerald Hines' passing.” (Commercial Observer)
- Northern Virginia Remains the ‘King of the Cloud’ “Northern Virginia remains the world’s largest hub for internet traffic with more new data center capacity coming online in the first half of 2020 than anywhere else around the globe.” (WTOP)
- South Florida’s Multifamily Market Sees Fewer Investors than 2019. Still, Prices Rise “Anticipated population growth has multifamily investors spending more on apartment buildings despite sales volume dropping by 50% for the first half of 2020, compared to the year-ago period, in Miami-Dade and Broward, according to a sales report.” (Miami Herald)
- ‘It’s a Bummer’: College Students Share What Returning to Campus Is like Right Now “As the fall semester begins, some schools that have returned students to campus are experiencing troubling spikes in cases of coronavirus.” (CNBC)
- SL Green gets $600M Construction Loan for 410 Tenth Avenue “REIT is redeveloping the 20-story tower, to be anchored by Amazon and First Republic Bank.” (The Real Deal)
- Texas Restaurants Fuddruckers and Luby’s Announce Plans to Liquidate “On Tuesday, the board of directors for the parent company of Luby’s and Fuddruckers approved a plan to liquidate both restaurants.” (Dallas Morning News)
