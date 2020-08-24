14 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Aug. 25, 2020)

- NMHC Rent Payment Tracker Finds 90 Percent of Apartment Households Paid Rent as of August 20 “The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC)’s Rent Payment Tracker found 90 percent of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by August 20 in its survey of 11.4 million units of professionally managed apartment units across the country.” (National Multifamily Housing Council)
- Get Comfortable With Extended-Stay Hotels “Real-estate investment trusts that specialize in the category look like a relatively safe bet in the battered lodging sector.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Small Landlords Dip into Savings as their Tenants Struggle to Pay Rent “More renters are unable to make their monthly payments, and that is having an outsized impact on the nation’s “mom and pop” landlords.” (CNBC)
- Big-Box Stores, Worried About Amazon, Were Ready for Coronavirus “Nearly six months into the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., big-box retailers are emerging as business winners while competitors—including some apparel sellers and small businesses—struggle.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- As Shoppers Stay Away, Small Stores Seek Refuge Online “For small retailers across the country, the coronavirus outbreak has turned an already challenging business environment into never-ending uncertainty.” (The Associated Press)
- New Orleans Renters Face Toxic Mix of Crumbling Homes, Weak Rights, Eviction Worries “Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and triggered a mass exodus, the Crescent City is bracing for new storms as it faces an entirely different crisis - the beginning of a possible wave of evictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.” (Reuters)
- Aldi Continues Northeast Expansion “Aldi has opened its eighth location on New York’s Long Island. The store, in North Babylon store is the second new Aldi on Long Island this year and a part of the retailer’s national growth strategy.” (Chain Store Age)
- Is It Safe to Go to a Movie Theater Right Now? “Dr. Robert Lahita attempts to answer all of our questions about cinema’s grand reopening this August.” (Vulture)
- Industrial Real Estate Faces Short-Term Decline in NAIOP Report “The resilience that e-commerce offers the industrial market is unlikely to overcome the powerful headwinds of a recessionary economy, according to the latest quarterly forecast from NAIOP.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Why Every City Feels the Same Now “Everywhere looks like everywhere else and, as a result, anywhere feels like nowhere in particular.” (The Atlantic)
- California Lawmakers Propose First of Its Kind Wealth Tax “Top earners may flee the state, but the proposed tax could follow them.” (WealthManagement)
- Gerald D. Hines, Developer Who Shaped Houston’s Skyline, Dies at 95 “Gerald D. Hines, an engineer from Indiana who became a towering figure in real estate development by collaborating with world-renowned architects on projects from Barcelona to Beijing and in his adopted hometown of Houston, died peacefully at a family home in Connecticut on Sunday.” (Houston Chronicle)
- Jerry Seinfeld: So You Think New York Is ‘Dead’ “When I acquired my first condo in Manhattan within the sizzling summer time of 1976, there was no pooper-scooper legislation, and the streets have been coated in canine crap. I signed the rental settlement, walked exterior, and my automobile had been towed. I nonetheless thought, “This is the greatest place I’ve ever been in my life.” (The New York Times)
- COVID-19: Carmageddon Beckons Unless Work from Home Continues “Capital city traffic congestion could worsen after restrictions ease, with commuters tipped to shun public transport and opt for the security of their own cars.” (Naked Capitalism)
