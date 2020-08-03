14 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Aug. 4, 2020)

- U.S. Long Bond Demand Raises Prospect of Whole Curve Yielding Below 1% “A decline in U.S. Treasury yields over recent weeks has investors eyeing the approach of an unusual phenomenon - the entire U.S. yield curve sinking below 1%.” (Reuters)
- J.C. Penney's Survival Hinges on Urgent Sale Negotiations “The survival of J.C. Penney Co Inc hangs on whether the department store chain can reach a complex deal within days to sell itself to an alliance of retail mavens and distressed-debt investors.” (Reuters)
- With Loan Money Gone, Restaurants are at Mercy of Virus “The check has arrived and beleaguered restaurant owners across America are looking down on their empty wallets.” (AP)
- Restaurants Are Taking Over Parking Spaces. Here Are 6 Ways to Make Them Better “Some are elaborately built. Others look flimsy. Many include plastic or wooden partitions between tables. San Francisco planners call them “shared spaces platforms,” and as they proliferate, they’re transforming neighborhood commercial hubs across the Bay Area.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- 83 Percent of NYC Restaurants, Bars Unable to Pay Full Rent, Survey Reveals “The coronavirus pandemic continues to impose a severe economic toll on New York City’s eateries and pubs — with 83 percent of establishments saying they’re unable to make their full July rent and 37 percent unable to pay at all, a survey released Monday reveals.” (New York Post)
- Mack-Cali Realty Misses FFO Expectations, Reports Surprise Revenue Decline “Mack-Cali Realty Corp. cli reported Monday adjusted funds from operations that missed expectations has revenue surprisingly fell, as the real estate investment trust has experienced challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.” (MarketWatch)
- Distressed Property Market at a Tipping Point “Evidence of distress in the commercial real estate realm is mounting. U.S. commercial real estate transaction activity plunged in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cripple deal making.” (Mortgage Professional America)
- Beauty Industry Resumes Brick-and-Mortar Expansion Plans Despite COVID-19 “Now that places like New York City have started a phased re-opening of stores and salons, beauty companies are restarting their own expansion plans. This is despite Covid-19’s ongoing presence in the U.S.” (Glossy)
- Unsuitable For A Pandemic? Add Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank To Bankruptcy List “A collapse in demand for suits and other office attire is leading another storied retailer across the brink, with the parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank filing for bankruptcy.” (NPR)
- D.A. Is Investigating Trump and His Company Over Fraud, Filing Suggests “The office of the district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., made the disclosure in a new court filing arguing Mr. Trump’s accountants should turn over his tax returns.” (The New York Times)
- Trump and Jared Kushner's Personal Banker is Under Review by Deutsche Bank Over Her Purchase of a $1.5 million Manhattan Apartment From a Kushner-Owned Company “Deutsche Bank has launched an internal review into the personal banker for President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kusher, The New York Times first reported Sunday and Business Insider confirmed.” (Business Insider)
- DC’s Luxury Apartment Market Is Really Feeling the Effects of Covid-19 “New data confirms what common sense probably already led you to suspect: Fewer people want to live in buildings with hundreds of other units—and which charge premiums for shared amenities like pools and gyms—during a public health crisis.” (Washingtonian)
- The Maker of this 3D-Printed Smart Tiny Home Claims it's 'Zombie-Proof' and Able to Eliminate 99.9% of Bacteria and Viruses — See Inside “Haus is selling homes that seem to do it all – self-sufficient smart homes that can be erected anywhere in the world, with protection against viruses.” (Business Insider)
- How to Master the Property Management Piece of your Real Estate Investment Portfolio “After years of teaching property management to investors, there’s one term that signals to Jessica Sivels that she’s got a lot of educating to do: “passive income.” When students walk in the door with a dream of mailbox money, she sets them straight.” (Chicago Agent)
0 comments
Hide comments