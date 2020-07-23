Eight Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (July 24, 2020)

- White House Scrambles on Nursing Homes as COVID-19 Surges “Fearing another grim wave of nursing home deaths as COVID-19 cases rebound, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his administration will provide $5 billion to help facilities counter the virus.” (Associated Press)
- In Virus Era Global Alternative Lenders Gain Attention “Real estate investors are increasingly eyeing alternative lenders amid the uncertainty and chaos brought about by the novel coronavirus, according to a team from JLL.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Rent Collections Improve as New York Reopens “The slow reopening of the economy in New York City appears to have led to a slight improvement in residential rent collection for July, although it is still below normal.” (Real Estate Weekly)
- US Single-Family Rent Growth Posts Significant Drop “Rents for single family homes increased 1.7 percent in May, down 2.9 percent since May 2019, according to a recent report by CoreLogic.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Blame Spreads for Nursing Home Deaths Even as N.Y. Contains Virus “With more than 6,000 nursing home residents dying of the coronavirus, a fight over whether relatives should be allowed to sue has erupted in Albany.” (The New York Times)
- San Francisco’s Ferry Building to Close Under Coronavirus Health Orders “San Francisco’s Ferry Building is closing 26 shops effective immediately Wednesday after the city ruled the famous food destination was a mall.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Retail Workers Slammed by Job Cuts, Pushed into New Roles as Coronavirus Shakes Their Industry “Retailers and their employees are staring down challenges that could determine their longer-term fate — such as the spread of the coronavirus across the sunbelt and the risk of a second Covid-19 wave in the fall.” (CNBC)
- Bay Area Students Choose Gap Year Over Remote or Unpredictable College Experience: ‘People Are Bailing’ “Many students, wary of the virus forcing schools to pivot to distance learning, are choosing to delay the start of their college careers — even though the pandemic also has curtailed traditional gap-year adventures, such as international travel, and made jobs harder to land.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
