Eight Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Oct. 3, 2020)

- Academy Sports Tests Investor Appetite for Retail “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. priced its initial public offering below its expected range, highlighting the challenge the sporting-goods chain faces in winning over investors when much of the retail sector is ailing.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Manhattan Apartment Sales Tumble 46%, Leaving 10,000 Unsold Units “Apartment sales in Manhattan plunged by 46% in the third quarter, as homebuyers continued to flow to the suburbs and Florida, according to new real estate reports.” (CNBC)
- U.S. Schools in Suburbs, Small Cities Reopening without COVID Spike; Big Cities Up Next “U.S. schools from kindergarten to high school have avoided a spike in COVID-19 cases, early data show, but medical experts say the real test is coming as students in large densely-populated cities such as New York and Miami return to classrooms.” (Reuters)
- San Francisco Rents in Free-Fall. New York Rents Swoon. Expensive Cities, College Towns, Cities in Texas, Other States Sag. But in 16 Cities, Rents Jump Double-Digits “Tracking the damage in big city residential rents.” (Naked Capitalism)
- The American Dream Megamall Reopens after Closing Seven Months Ago because of COVID-19 “The American Dream mall is reopening on October 1, after closing down for the past seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be 25 percent capacity limit and strict social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus.” (CNBC)
- Colleges Learn How to Suppress Coronavirus: Extensive Testing “While many campuses are struggling with major outbreaks, some schools have successfully contained the virus.” (The New York Times)
- What’s at Stake for CRE in the 2020 Presidential Election? “President Trump has made few new campaign promises, but the differences between he and Joe Biden are clear on key commercial real estate issues.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Commercial Mortgage Delinquencies in U.S. Dip in September “According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest monthly MBA CREF Loan Performance Survey, U.S. delinquency rates for mortgages backed by commercial and multifamily properties declined in September 2020.” (World Property Journal)
