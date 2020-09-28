Eight Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Sept. 29, 2020)

- Office Real Estate Market Will Get Back to Pre-Covid Level, in 2025: Cushman & Wakefield “The coronavirus remote work experiment will become a permanent trend, but at some point, employees will return to the office in numbers that match the past. When? It could take five years, according to a new forecast from Cushman & Wakefield.” (CNBC)
- Distressed US Commercial Real Estate Lost 27 Pct Of Value, Wells Fargo Figures Show “Many U.S. commercial properties have lost 25 percent or more of their value as the impact of the coronavirus has taken its toll on hotels, malls and other nonresidential buildings.” (PYMNTS.com)
- Here’s Who’s Giving What to Trump and Biden in Commercial Real Estate “The industry is spending millions on both, but what does it really want from either?” (Commercial Observer)
- Controversial Prop. 15 Could Change the Way Californian Businesses Are Taxed “On November 3, Americans will head to the polls to decide on who will lead the country for the next four years. Californian voters will also face decisions on several ballot propositions, one of them being Proposition 15.” (Mortgage Professional America)
- Despite Automation Labor is Still Key to Logistics “While automation may seem like an obvious answer to these labor issues, that isn’t always the case.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Net Lease Transactions Plunge in Q2, Cap Rates Hold Steady: Report “Only dollar stores and pharmacies escaped a drop in sales volume, according to Avison Young.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Pre-Holiday Pop-Up Shops Bring New Life to Lincoln Road - and Fill Empty Spaces “To help small businesses and fill a growing number of retail vacancies, the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District has launched a pre-holiday pop-up program.” (Miami Herald)
- Kroger Will Bring Next-Gen Fulfillment Center to Michigan “The Kroger Co. is following through on a promise to construct a leading-edge automated warehouse facility in the Great Lakes region.” (Chain Store Age)
