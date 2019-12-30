Five Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (December 30, 2019)

- US bank lending plateaus as businesses hold back “The pattern is still more pronounced in commercial real estate lending, with some growth persisting on smaller bank balance sheets, while the amount of CRE loans held at the largest banks has begun to decline. In many cases, CRE loans are regarded as business loans by another name, as businesses borrow against their real estate to finance investments or operations.” (FT.com)
- Why Lifestyle Retail is Flourishing in an E-Commerce Era “Even in some traditional, legacy malls, stores are showcasing experiences such as Samsung which, in addition to shoppers checking out their devices, also hosts photo tours which allows buyers to utilize its latest smartphones by snapping photos in the mall.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Hospitals across US investing in real estate to help with homelessness, mental health “Denver Health has partnered with Denver Housing Authority to renovate and reopen a dormant building on the hospital campus. When complete, it will be low income senior housing, but a floor will be leased back to the hospital. Fifteen units will be dedicated to people occupying beds at Denver Health.” (Fox News)
- Fight for Market Share Gives Bond Issuers Pick of Ratings “Fierce competition among ratings firms in a fast-growing corner of the bond market is allowing issuers to cherry pick the most favorable ratings. The result is that securities deemed safe by the ratings firms have increasingly smaller cushions against losses.” (WSJ.com)
- Bloomberg pitches real estate execs at NYC campaign HQ “At a breakfast meeting in New York City on Dec. 19, Michael Bloomberg made his pitch. An assortment of real estate power brokers were there to hear him out, including Jon Gray, Bill Rudin and Jerry Speyer.” (The Real Deal)
