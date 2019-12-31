Five Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Jan 2, 2020)

- Housing for Rich Seniors a Hit with Property Investors “A high-end senior housing facility in Chicago has sold for double its 2012 purchase price, the latest sign that investors are increasingly eager to own properties catering to wealthy retirees. The sale values the 53-story Clare residential high-rise at about $105 million, according to people familiar with the matter.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- High-Net-Worth Investors Are Increasing Their Cash Holdings “Wealthy investors who are members of TIGER 21, a New York-based peer-to-peer learning platform, had increased their cashing holdings amid concerns about an economic downturn. Members of TIGER 21, short for The Investment Group for Enhanced Results in the 21 Century, on average had 12% cash holdings in their portfolio in the third quarter of 2019, the highest percentage since the first quarter of 2013, according to the company’s quarterly report published earlier this month.” (Penta)
- Four Trends for Real Estate Investors in 2020 “When you're making an investment during uncertain economic conditions, you'd like to be able to separate the short-term zigs from the long-term zags. This is especially true for investors in rental property because it's so difficult to get into or out of a market; you can't just call up someone and place an order.” (Forbes)
- Occidental Gains After $565 Million Sale of Real Estate “Shares of Houston-based Occidental Petroleum firmed Tuesday after news that it sold 2.7 million square feet of office space it owns in and outside Houston to real estate company Howard Hughes for $565 million. Shares of Howard Hughes were little changed. The real estate firm is getting two office towers in The Woodlands, a master planned community about 30 miles from Houston, with 1.4 million square feet of Class A office space.” (The Street)
- A Simple Investment Strategy That Worked in 2019: Buy Almost Anything “There’s usually a tension across financial markets: If risky bets like stocks or junk bonds are doing well, super-safe assets such as government securities might be terrible investments. Wall Street’s titans and armchair investors alike expend tremendous amounts of time and sweat trying to predict what will be up and what will be down, hoping to beat everyone else with a cleverly constructed portfolio. This year, however, a simpler strategy would have worked: Buy almost anything.” (The New York Times, subscription required)
