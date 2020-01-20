Five Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (January 21, 2019)

- Inside REBNY's 124th Annual Banquet As Real Estate Faces Fraught Times “The 124th edition of the New York real estate industry’s grandest tradition was held Thursday night, with close to 2,000 brokers, builders, buyers and everyone in between gathered at the Grand Hyatt in Midtown, dressed beautifully and smiling consistently, just as they are every year. But this year, the real estate industry feels under attack. And as they gathered for the Real Estate Board of New York’s annual banquet, known as both "Liar's Ball" and "The Oscars of Real Estate," there was no denying the underlying tension beneath the gowns and tuxedos.” (Bisnow)
- Related California builds on public service to create SF real estate juggernaut “Even in some traditional, legacy malls, stores are showcasing experiences such as Samsung which, in addition to shoppers checking out their devices, also hosts photo tours which allows buyers to utilize its latest smartphones by snapping photos in the mall.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Clarion makes $146.3M investment in downtown Boulder “Clarion Partners landed a three-building office portfolio in downtown Boulder for $146.3 million, or $621.72 per square foot. The deal included two of the largest office buildings downtown, 1050 Walnut and Canyon Center, along with 1900 15th St. The portfolio totals 235,316 sf.” (Colorado Real Estate Journal)
- January Slowdown Continues for Manhattan’s High-End Real Estate “Buyers signed 15 contracts priced at $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, according to Olshan, which roughly defines a healthy total as 20 or more deals per week. Such deals saw a sudden and unexpected rally in November and December but then dipped again following the holiday season.” (MansionGlobal.com)
- Where Trump Learned the Art of the Quid Pro Quo “From a broke and broken metropolis, he siphoned off tax breaks—worth millions of dollars a year for 40 years into the future—for the property that is now the Grand Hyatt Hotel. This was the first time New York had offered a tax break for commercial real-estate development. To get the concessions, Trump worked his connections with both city hall and Albany.” (The Atlantic)
