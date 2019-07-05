Five Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (July 5, 2019)

- What The Surge Of VC Interest In Real Estate Tech Means For The Industry “Despite advances in consumer home search functionality thanks to pioneers like Zillow and Trulia, most of the home buying process is still largely controlled by real estate agents, and the transaction aspect of buying a homes has remained mostly inconvenient, offline and, frankly, undisrupted.” (Forbes)
- SoHo Developer Sets Sights on Neighborhood's Growing Office Market “For years, soaring retail rents focused landlords' attention on store spaces in the hot shopping district. More recently those rates have come crashing down as brick-and-mortar stores have lost a growing market share to e-commerce. But SoHo's office market—which for years was an afterthought for many landlords—has heated up.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- Inside the Conflict at Walmart That’s Threatening Its High-Stakes Race with Amazon “Multiple sources tell Recode that the company is projecting losses of more than $1 billion for its US e-commerce division this year, on revenue of between $21 billion and $22 billion. Walmart does not disclose these figures publicly and declined to comment.” (Vox)
- Despite Record Growth, CRE Industry Should Plan for Downturn “The U.S. economic recovery turned 10 years old on July 1, 2019, marking the longest period without an economic recession ever. However, according to RCLCO Real Estate Advisors’ latest RCLCO Sentiment Survey, players in the commercial real estate industry should still plan for the next downturn.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- The Worst Stocks You Can Buy? Retail. And For Many, It Isn’t Getting Better. “The first half of 2019 was gruesome for traditional retailers. And if the first few days of July are any indication, the second half of 2019 won’t be any rosier.” (The Real Deal)
