Five Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (March 2, 2020)

- MIPIM property fair postponed until June over coronavirus fears “The giant MIPIM property fair that was due to take place in Cannes, France from 10 to 13 March has been postponed until 2-5 June due to coronavirus. Organiser Reed MIDEM said it was postponing the event due to ’growing concerns related to the coronavirus.’ ‘The well-being of our clients and staff is our priority,’ said Reed MIDEM chief executive Paul Zilk. ’Given the evolving context, the best course of action is to postpone MIPIM to June.’” (dezeen)
- Coronavirus Impact On Real Estate Companies In Asia -- So Far “Retail, hotels, and restaurants assets are bearing the brunt of the impact, but other asset classes are suffering tertiary effects. We share some key experiences of real estate companies in Asia – so far.” (Forbes)
- US Shoppers Likely to Stay Home as Coronavirus Worsens “As the coronavirus continues its spread in the US, consumers are taking note and many plan to change their habits as it gets worse, according to a proprietary Coresight Research survey. Indeed, the survey found that many consumers are already avoiding public places. Some 27.5% of respondents say they are avoiding public areas or limiting visits to public areas or changing travel arrangements. In addition, 58% say they are likely to take similar actions if the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the US.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Column: What Does New York Have Against Real Estate? “New York’s campaign against real estate reached new heights on February 13. That’s when the judicial branch made its latest contribution to the efforts of the executive and legislative branches to assure that New York City’s housing crisis, already 75 years old, lasts another 75 years.” (Commercial Observer)
- Blackstone Invests In PropTech Company Dealpath “Blackstone made a strategic investment in Dealpath, the PropTech firm announced Thursday. The parties did not disclose the terms of the deal, but Dealpath CEO Mike Sroka told Bisnow that Blackstone is a minority investor in the company. Sroka founded Dealpath in 2014 to provide a software platform for real estate investors to manage all of their deals and assets in one place. The company announced in December the platform has supported $5 trillion in equity and debt transactions. Dealpath has offices in San Francisco and New York.” (Bisnow)
