Five Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (March 9, 2020)

- Trump considering economic stimulus to offset coronavirus impacts, White House adviser says “White House officials said they are kicking around ways to help businesses that may been most affected by the coronavirus scare, including possible tax relief for the airline, cruise, and travel industries. They spoke on condition of anonymity because, they stressed, no decisions have been made and lots of options are being discussed.” (USA Today)
- MIPIM: Firms Doubtful Over Attending Rescheduled Event “Several property lawyers who had planned to attend international real estate conference MIPIM have expressed concern over the rescheduling of the event. The conference was originally billed to take place in Cannes, Southern France, between March 10 and 13. However, Coronavirus fears prompted many attendees to pull out, leading organisers to reschedule the event to early June.” (GlobeSt.com)
- The New Normal: Real Estate Settles in for a Coronavirus Disruption “[I] industry players remain sanguine regarding the possibility of the virus delivering a major shock to the system, with most predicting a relatively short term disruption — unless, of course, the outbreak manages to tip the economy into a recession, in which case commercial real estate will no doubt suffer along with everyone else.” (Commercial Observer)
- Blackstone to double down on India's commercial realty: Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, Blackstone Group “The Blackstone Group, the world’s largest alternative asset management firm, will double investments in India’s commercial real estate sector in three to five years, its chairman said. ‘We have so far ended investing $15 billion (in India) … We are planning on doubling our investments in real estate. We are very happy here,’ Stephen A Schwarzman, chairman of Blackstone Group, said.” (The Economic Times)
- Luxury Real Estate in Paris Offers Good Value, Growing Returns “High-end home values in Paris jumped last year, as deep-pocketed buyers were drawn to the city’s good value and investment stability, according to a report Thursday from Savills. Values of prime properties—defined as those priced at €2 million (US$2.2 million) and up—in the French capital rose 6.4% in 2019, compared to 4.5% during 2018.” (Barron’s)
