Five Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 30, 2020)

- C.D.C. Recommends Sweeping Changes to American Offices “These are among sweeping new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the safest way for American employers reopening their offices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.” (The New York Times)
- Consumer Spending Fell a Record 13.6% in April “U.S. consumer spending, the U.S. economy’s main engine, fell by a record 13.6% in April during coronavirus lockdowns, but there are signs that purchasing is slowly creeping up.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Cook-It-Yourself? Restaurants See Future for Meal Kits Postpandemic. “Their dining rooms closed, restaurants are eking out sales from branded DIY meal kits.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Mall Of America Reopens, Facing Challenges Including From Its Owners “But besides the rigor’s mall management faces in reopening, after the coronavirus forced closure on March 17, the mall faces another more existential treat; one of their owner’s own making.” (Forbes)
- Peet's Coffee Raises $2.5 Billion in an IPO Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic “Peet's Coffee raised $2.5 billion in its initial public offering, one of the largest this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.” (Business Insider)
