Nine Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (October 10, 2020)

- New York Real Estate Is On the Mend “The recovery is tenuous, but renters are returning, buyers are getting deals, and those who stayed are finding a measure of vindication.” (The New York Times)
- Deutsche Bank, Goldman and JP Morgan Top Commercial Real Estate Finance, Despite COVID-19 Cracks “Several Wall Street banks have come to dominate a corner of U.S. commercial real estate finance over the past seven months, even as the coronavirus pandemic has cast a long shadow over the market.” (MarketWatch)
- Why Disney World Is Open but Disneyland Is Closed “It’s a tale of two Orange Counties as Florida and California take different approaches to reopening their economies during pandemic.” (Wall Street Journal)
- New York Islanders, Oak View Group Want Virus-Killing Air Systems in New UBS Arena “The New York Islanders hockey team hopes new air filtration technology will eliminate airborne viruses inside the new $1.5 billion UBS Arena, which is scheduled to open in November 2021.” (CNBC)
- In-person Learning Is a Luxury Months into the Coronavirus Crisis “Remote schooling remains a struggle for many families. Yet there is still a real risk in returning to the classroom.” (CNBC)
- Customers Still Like to Shop in Person, Even if They Get Only to the Curb “Online orders have surged for retailers in the pandemic, as curbside pickup helps Americans satisfy their desire to hop in a car and drive to the store.” (The New York Times)
- Las Vegas Economy, Crippled by Coronavirus, Plays Key Role in Presidential Race “Many hotel rooms on the Strip are empty, thousands of hospitality workers have been laid off, and whether President Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins Nevada’s six electoral votes could hinge on which party voters blame for the battered economy.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Broadway to Remain Closed Until Summer 2021 “The Broadway League has announced yet another extension of the stage shutdown in New York City.” (New York Post)
- Chicago In Focus, As Industrial Becomes Real Estate’s New Darling “As other sectors confront obstacles owing to the impact of coronavirus, the nation's industrial market is displaying resilience. In few places is the strength more evident than in the Chicago metropolitan area, long a logistics stronghold.” (Forbes)
