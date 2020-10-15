Nine Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (October 16, 2020)

- NMHC Rent Payment Tracker “The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC)’s Rent Payment Tracker found 86.8 percent of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by October 13 in its survey of 11.5 million units of professionally managed apartment units across the country.” (National Multifamily Housing Council)
- Turning a Dead Mall into a Warehouse Will Slash its Value as Much as 90%, Barclays Predicts “In the coming years, hundreds of America’s roughly 1,100 malls are expected to shut, as retail, restaurant and movie theater closures pile up, and more people favor shopping on the internet over heading to the store.” (CNBC)
- PREIT May File for Ch. 11 if it Doesn't Reach Deal with More Lenders “PREIT said late Wednesday it has reached a tentative financing plan with a majority of its lenders, warning it is prepared to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if it is unable to reach further agreements.” (Philadelphia Business Journal)
- Your Local Bookstore Wants You to Know That It’s Struggling “Independent booksellers are desperate for customers to return, and not just for an online reading.” (The New York Times)
- Simon Property Shares Could Be a Buy Even as the Pandemic Continues to Ravage the Mall “Shares of the biggest U.S. mall owner Simon Property Group have been battered along with the rest of its industry this year, as retailers shutter thousands of stores in malls permanently, and dozens file for bankruptcy protection during the global health crisis.” (CNBC)
- WeWork’s Adam Neumann Returns to Real Estate With Startup Investment “The controversial businessman put $30 million into Alfred, a residential services company.” (Bloomberg)
- Offices, Hotels, and Restaurants Will Eventually Fill Back Up—But With Long-Term Structural Changes “But signs of life are already returning, and there’s plenty of cause for optimism in the longer term, said panelists on Day 2 of Mansion Global’s inaugural Luxury Real Estate Conference on Wednesday.” (Barron’s)
- Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twins “Digital twins are coming your way.” (Forbes)
- Howard Hughes Corp. Debuts $723M Trophy Tower “The company has teamed up with Riverside Investment & Development to complete Chicago's tallest new office building.” (Commercial Property Executive)
0 comments
Hide comments