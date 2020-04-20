Seven Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 20, 2020)

Strip center tenants paid only between 30 percent and 50 percent of April rent, reported the Financial Times citing data from Green Street. Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has proposed legislation canceling rent for people affected by COVID-19 that would instead be paid by the federal government. Shake Shack will return its $10 million PPP loan the chain announced in an open letter, reports Nation’s Restaurant News. These are among today’s must reads from around the commercial real estate industry.