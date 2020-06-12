Seven Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (June 13, 2020)

- Please Hold. Shoppers Wait and Wait to Reach Lululemon, Best Buy “As coronavirus accelerates online shopping, some big retailers are struggling to keep up with customers’ calls, emails and returns.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Dallas-Fort Worth Office Market Rebounds from Pandemic “Developers and building owners are taking their first steps after COVID-19 lockdown.” (The Dallas Morning News, subscription required)
- Is Simon-Taubman Merger Really Off? “Retail real estate experts speculate that Simon Property Group’s announced decision to call off its $3.6 billion acquisition of Taubman Centers Inc. may be a tactical move.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- As the Real Estate Data Space Heats Up, Reonomy Taps a New CEO “Real estate data firm Reonomy has tapped a new chief executive, as the company looks to scale up and meet higher demands for information as the market recovers.” (The Real Deal, subscription required)
- Start Spreading The News, New Yorkers Are Leaving Today “Post-pandemic will likely accelerate the trend to the Sunbelt states. Florida is in the lead.” (Forbes)
- ICSC Lays Off Headquarters Staffers After Cancellation of its RECon Trade Show for Commercial Real Estate Professionals “The International Council of Shopping Centers, which presents one of the world’s largest commercial real estate trade shows, has laid off a significant portion of its headquarters staff, according to news reports.” (Realty News Report)
- 'Shame Can Cause Us To Act': Cedric Bobo On How CRE Companies Can Face Their Diversity Problem “In this week’s episode, Bisnow speaks to Cedric Bobo, who founded Project Destined, a social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real estate.” (Bisnow)
