Skip navigation
Menu
NREI WIRE
mustreads-lululemon.jpg Gary Hershorn/Getty Images News/Getty Images
NREI Wire

Seven Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (June 13, 2020)

Some retailers are overwhelmed as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the shift to online shopping, reports the Wall Street Journal. Although it will be a while before the Dallas-Fort Worth office market returns to pre-pandemic levels, office developers and brokers say the business is picking up, according to The Dallas Morning News. These are among today’s must reads from around the commercial real estate industry.

  1. Please Hold. Shoppers Wait and Wait to Reach Lululemon, Best Buy “As coronavirus accelerates online shopping, some big retailers are struggling to keep up with customers’ calls, emails and returns.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth Office Market Rebounds from Pandemic “Developers and building owners are taking their first steps after COVID-19 lockdown.” (The Dallas Morning News, subscription required)
  3. Is Simon-Taubman Merger Really Off? “Retail real estate experts speculate that Simon Property Group’s announced decision to call off its $3.6 billion acquisition of Taubman Centers Inc. may be a tactical move.” (Commercial Property Executive)
  4. As the Real Estate Data Space Heats Up, Reonomy Taps a New CEO “Real estate data firm Reonomy has tapped a new chief executive, as the company looks to scale up and meet higher demands for information as the market recovers.” (The Real Deal, subscription required)
  5. Start Spreading The News, New Yorkers Are Leaving Today “Post-pandemic will likely accelerate the trend to the Sunbelt states. Florida is in the lead.” (Forbes)
  6. ICSC Lays Off Headquarters Staffers After Cancellation of its RECon Trade Show for Commercial Real Estate Professionals “The International Council of Shopping Centers, which presents one of the world’s largest commercial real estate trade shows, has laid off a significant portion of its headquarters staff, according to news reports.” (Realty News Report)
  7. 'Shame Can Cause Us To Act': Cedric Bobo On How CRE Companies Can Face Their Diversity Problem “In this week’s episode, Bisnow speaks to Cedric Bobo, who founded Project Destined, a social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real estate.” (Bisnow)
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related