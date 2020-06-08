Seven Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (June 9, 2020)

- Coronavirus Downdraft Has Airports Scaling Back Renovation Plans “As the coronavirus pandemic stifles air travel, major airports around the world are rethinking plans to spend billions of dollars on new terminals, runways and hotels that could sit empty if demand doesn’t return.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- How Working From Home Is Changing The Way We Think About Where We Live “One of the big changes is the work-from-home policy. What started as a way to keep employees safe at home is now turning into the most popular work trend across the country, inspiring companies everywhere to step away from very large real estate construction projects and lease deals.” (Forbes)
- Boxed Lunches and Plexiglass Will Welcome Back Wall Street’s Workers “The finance industry will return to its offices this month, but the landscape is likely to be altered for many months to come.” (The New York Times)
- Survey Finds May Was Better Than April For Commercial Real Estate Developers “There was only one metric that got worse from April to May: The number of respondents who see delays in financing. Otherwise, coronavirus impacts on projects got slightly better for every metric that the survey measured.” (GlobeSt.com)
- As NYC Reopens, Hudson Yards Takes High-Tech Precautions “As New York City reopens for business, so too will offices in the city’s largest new real estate development, Hudson Yards.” (CNBC)
- Report: Turnover Drops to Levels Not Seen In Decades “The continuing long-term decline in turnover has accelerated recently due fewer tenants moving because of the COVID-19 economic downturn, says CBRE.” (GlobeSt.com)
- White Landlord Evicts Black-Owned Business After CEO Spotted At Black Lives Matter Protest “A white landlord in Iowa has reportedly evicted a group of Black business owners after he saw their employees supporting Black Lives Matter on the news.” (Crooks and Liars)
