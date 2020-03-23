Seven Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (March 23, 2020)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a daily press briefing that the state had “taken care of the rent issue,” but observers were left wondering what he meant, reports The Real Deal. Chicago Crain’s Business asks whether this is the kind of market in which Sam Zell will be dusting off his dancing shoes. And landlords are grappling with how to operate under eviction moratoriums that have emerged across the country, according to Bisnow. These are among today’s must reads from around the commercial real estate industry.