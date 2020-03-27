Seven Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (March 28, 2020)

- Online Grocers Are Getting a Preview of Their Future “If the Covid-19 outbreak provides a global test for buying food online, it is one that supermarkets are by and large failing. Yet their e-commerce businesses should be in a different league after the crisis.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- WeWork Tenants Bristle At Demands For Rent Despite Coronavirus Lockdown “A rebellion is brewing among WeWork tenants. Small business owners are bristling at the shared office giant’s demand that they continue paying rent at locations that remain open, despite a wave of stay-at-home orders in major cities around the world.” (Forbes)
- Casinos Shut by Coronavirus Get a Glimpse of the Future in Macau “Thin crowds of customers wearing masks and having their temperature taken serve as a possible preview for when casinos in U.S. reopen.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Why Is America Choosing Mass Unemployment? “European countries are paying to preserve jobs during the coronavirus crisis. Sadly for American workers, the United States is charting its own path.” (The New York Times)
- ‘We Should Expect the Next Quarter to be Brutal’: COVID-19 Will Sicken D-FW’s Office Market “Look for a decline in office leasing in most major U.S. metro areas, including Dallas-Fort Worth.” (Dallas Morning News)
- What One Still-Active Lender Has to Say About Deals “Over the past couple of weeks, numerous lenders and capital sources have left the CRE market.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Q&A: How Can Hotels Prepare for an Optimized Recovery? “The hotel industry is one of the hardest-hit sectors by the coronavirus outbreak. Kidder Mathews’ John Gordon shares some solutions hotel operators might implement now and going forward.” (Commercial Property Executive)
0 comments
Hide comments