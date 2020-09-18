Seven Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Sept. 19, 2020)

- Millions Are House-Rich but Cash-Poor. Wall Street Landlords Are Ready. “Hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic are likely to force a lot of sales and create new renters.” (Wall Street Journal)
- How Biden Might Alter Tax Rules, From Nonprofits to Opportunity Zones “Democrat is likely to crack down on tax avoidance by wealthy individuals.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Empire State Building’s Take on Pandemic Encumbrances “ESRT’s Anthony Malkin talks about COVID-19’s impacts on the firm's portfolio, with a focus on the iconic New York City high-rise.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Why BlackRock’s Larry Fink Isn’t Happy about the Work-from-Home Trend “The coronavirus will likely leave a permanent mark on the world’s largest asset management company, and CEO Larry Fink isn’t thrilled about it.” (New York Post)
- Norway Wealth Fund to Replace Real Estate Chief in Reshuffle “Norway’s $1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund is replacing its head of real estate investments as part of an upcoming management reshuffle, it said on Friday.” (Reuters)
- Retail-to-Logistics Conversions Won’t Be Quick or Easy: Prologis “The report also questions whether shopping center owners will want to forego retail rents for lower industrial rates.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Party Like It’s 2019! Brokers Have Cracked and Started Going to Events Again “Broker events, a staple of the handshake-heavy real estate business, were put on indefinite hiatus when New York City shut down in March.” (Commercial Observer)
1 comment
Hide comments