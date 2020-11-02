Six Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Nov. 3, 2020)

- Mortgage IPO Boom Faces Market Turbulence “Healthy demand for mortgages and a surge in public listings created the ideal conditions for nonbank mortgage lenders to raise capital through public listings, but October’s market shakeout could stall the fundraising train.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Boarded-up Stores Are Another Sign of Election Anxiety "Businesses across the country are bracing for the possibility of violence in an already volatile year." (Vox)
- As San Francisco Business Moves Outside, Some Neighborhoods Are Left Behind “The Shared Spaces program has been a lifeline for restaurants and other business owners. But while some neighborhoods see widespread adoption, others are left in the cold.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Amazon Signs Large Warehouse Lease in Red Hook “Amazon has signed a 312,000-square-foot lease at 280 Richards Street in Red Hook.” (Commercial Observer)
- Iconic Waterfront Campus Trades in Detroit “Moceri Cos. and 400 Monroe Associates are the new owners of the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Affordable Housing Rent Collections Fell When CARES Act Relief Expired “Affordable housing provider Community HousingWorks saw an increase in rent delinquency in August and September, and more could be coming.” (GlobeSt.com)
