Skip navigation
Menu
NREI WIRE
las vegas residential neighborhood LPETTET/iStock/Getty Images
NREI Wire

Six Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Nov. 3, 2020)

Non-bank mortgage lenders were facing favorable conditions for going public, but October’s market shakeout could stall fundraising efforts, reports the Wall Street Journal. Businesses across the country are boarding up as they brace for the possibility of election-related violence, according to Vox. These are among today’s must reads from around the commercial real estate industry.

  1. Mortgage IPO Boom Faces Market Turbulence “Healthy demand for mortgages and a surge in public listings created the ideal conditions for nonbank mortgage lenders to raise capital through public listings, but October’s market shakeout could stall the fundraising train.” (Wall Street Journal)
  2. Boarded-up Stores Are Another Sign of Election Anxiety "Businesses across the country are bracing for the possibility of violence in an already volatile year." (Vox)
  3. As San Francisco Business Moves Outside, Some Neighborhoods Are Left Behind “The Shared Spaces program has been a lifeline for restaurants and other business owners. But while some neighborhoods see widespread adoption, others are left in the cold.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
  4. Amazon Signs Large Warehouse Lease in Red Hook “Amazon has signed a 312,000-square-foot lease at 280 Richards Street in Red Hook.” (Commercial Observer)
  5. Iconic Waterfront Campus Trades in Detroit “Moceri Cos. and 400 Monroe Associates are the new owners of the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources.” (Commercial Property Executive)
  6. Affordable Housing Rent Collections Fell When CARES Act Relief Expired “Affordable housing provider Community HousingWorks saw an increase in rent delinquency in August and September, and more could be coming.” (GlobeSt.com)
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related