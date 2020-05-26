Bank of America Staff Will Return to Office in Phases With 30 Days’ Notice

(Bloomberg)—Bank of America Corp. is making plans for employees to return to their offices in phases.

The moves will vary by role, department and location, and workers will be notified at least 30 days before they’re scheduled to return, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. A bank spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

“We will move slowly and carefully, driven by business need, with safety as our highest priority,” the bank said in the memo.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender said travel for business and to events is banned through July unless approved by a member of its management team. In-person meetings with clients, external contacts and employees are also restricted.

Reopening plans will meet or exceed health standards issued by local governments, it said.

About 24,000 of the company’s 208,000 employees are still working in the bank’s offices, including branches, according to the memo.

