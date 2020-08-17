NREI WIRE brought to you by Tallmaple/Shutterstock Office Harwood Exec Talks Seizing Opportunities with New Office Project The firm has been active in the Dallas office market. American City Business Journals | Aug 17, 2020 So far, Harwood has developed about 5 million square feet within the 11 million-square-foot Harwood District. View Original Article TAGS: Development 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank Related Sponsored Load More Next Article Previous Article