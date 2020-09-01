NREI WIRE brought to you by Arun Nevader/Wire Image/Getty Images Office Make-a-Wish chapter proposes new headquarters building in Miami The Make-a-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida would like to build a new headquarters in Miami's Overtown neighborhood. The current headquarters is located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American City Business Journals | Sep 01, 2020 A well-known architecture firm designed the nonprofit's new headquarters. View Original Article TAGS: Development 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank Related Sponsored Load More Next Article