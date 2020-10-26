Skip navigation
Office

NREI's Common Area: Is the Office Dead?

David Bodamer is joined by Joe Brady, the CEO of the Americas for The Instant Group, a workspace innovation company.

In this episode of the Common Area podcast, David Bodamer is joined by Joe Brady, the CEO of the Americas for The Instant Group, a workspace innovation company that rethinks workspace on behalf of its clients. 

David and Joe discuss whether workers in the knowledge economy will ever make a full return to the office, the rise of suburban flexible office spaces and how corporate real estate leaders are re-imagining the design of the traditional office space. 

In this episode, you will learn: 

  • How COVID-19 has fueled a drive toward autonomy –– and how we see this played out in worker and consumer behaviors
  • Key takeaways that The Instant Group gleaned from corporate real estate leaders across four continents
  • Whether there is still a demand for brick and mortar with the rise in technology
  • Different ways to approach office design and employee attendance
  • And more!

Tune in now to consider what the future might hold for the modern office.

 

