NREI's Common Area: Is the Office Dead?

In this episode of the Common Area podcast, David Bodamer is joined by Joe Brady, the CEO of the Americas for The Instant Group, a workspace innovation company that rethinks workspace on behalf of its clients.

David and Joe discuss whether workers in the knowledge economy will ever make a full return to the office, the rise of suburban flexible office spaces and how corporate real estate leaders are re-imagining the design of the traditional office space.

In this episode, you will learn:

How COVID-19 has fueled a drive toward autonomy –– and how we see this played out in worker and consumer behaviors

Key takeaways that The Instant Group gleaned from corporate real estate leaders across four continents

Whether there is still a demand for brick and mortar with the rise in technology

Different ways to approach office design and employee attendance

And more!

Tune in now to consider what the future might hold for the modern office.