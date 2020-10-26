NREI's Common Area: Is the Office Dead?

In this episode of the Common Area podcast, David Bodamer is joined by Joe Brady, the CEO of the Americas for The Instant Group, a workspace innovation company that rethinks workspace on behalf of its clients.
David and Joe discuss whether workers in the knowledge economy will ever make a full return to the office, the rise of suburban flexible office spaces and how corporate real estate leaders are re-imagining the design of the traditional office space.
In this episode, you will learn:
- How COVID-19 has fueled a drive toward autonomy –– and how we see this played out in worker and consumer behaviors
- Key takeaways that The Instant Group gleaned from corporate real estate leaders across four continents
- Whether there is still a demand for brick and mortar with the rise in technology
- Different ways to approach office design and employee attendance
- And more!
Tune in now to consider what the future might hold for the modern office.
