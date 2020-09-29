NREI's Common Area: The State of Tech Talent Markets

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer is joined by Colin Yasukochi, executive director of CBRE's Tech Insights Center, and Lexi Russell, director of research and analysis at CBRE.
They cover the highlights from CBRE’s Scoring Tech Talent Report, discussing what impact tech talent is having on real estate markets.
In this episode, you will learn:
- Key trends from the Scoring Tech Talent Report
- Which tech labor markets are leading the way
- How COVID-19 has affected tech talent collaboration efforts
- And more!
0 comments
Hide comments