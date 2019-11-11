An Overview of CBRE's 2019 Tech-30 Markets

CBRE recently explored 30 leading tech markets in the U.S. and Canada and the tech sector's effects on office space.

The tech industry remains a growth sector within the broader economy. Investments in startups and more established players are fueling job growth and heavy absorption of office space in the top tech markets.

CBRE recently published its Tech-30 report, which explores the tech industry’s impact on office space in the 30 leading tech markets in the U.S. and Canada, a study similar to the firm's Top 20 Tech Talent research.

Overall, the tech industry has created 1.4 million jobs since 2010, an annual growth rate of 6.0 percent, according to the report's executive summary. In aggregate, the 30 markets in the report "recorded increased net absortion and a low level of available sublease space, suggesting strengthening market conditions ahead." In addition, 10 markets had double-digit rent growth over the past two years.

The following gallery includes some statistical highlights for each of those markets.