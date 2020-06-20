Social Distancing While Reopening

States across the country are in various phases of reopening after the mass COVID-19 shutdowns that gripped the country throughout this spring. Approaches have varied by state and municipality. Some officials threw the doors open with little to no restrictions. Unfortunately, that's now led to new spikes in states such as Texas, Florida, Arizona and others and total new infections nationwide are now back near their previous peaks. Other states, like New York, have conducted phased reopenings and intend to retain guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing for the foreseeable future.

In previous stories and galleries we've looked at tools and tactics the industry is using to reopen, what hotels are doing to reopen safely and which measures landlords are using to help restaurants get back on their feet.

The following slideshow provides a glimpse of social distancing in action and how retailers, banks, office buildings and other commercial real estate settings are applying best practices to bring people back safely.