Office

WeWork Sells Teem and its Stake in The Wing as it Continues to Divest Non-Core Businesses

The moves are part of an effort to slim down to WeWork's core business of leasing flexible office space.

CNBC | Jan 22, 2020

WeWork said the sales are part of the company's effort to focus on the core co-working business.