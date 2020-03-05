Commercial Real Estate Industry Coronavirus Resource Center

Many of the major North American commercial real estate industries have stepped up to deliver guidance and resources to the industry on how to handle the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a centralized list with links to the resource pages and statements provided by those groups.

If you have links to additional resources to add to this page, please contact [email protected].

American Hotel & Lodging Association

The Facts About Coronavirus (frequently updated page with a number of links)

AHLA Joins Business Leaders to Discuss Response To Coronavirus (Updated March 4)

American Seniors Housing Association

Coronavirus Preparedness & Response for Senior Living Communities (Updated March 2)

Upcoming webinar, Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Strategies, scheduled for Monday, March 9, 1:00 pm EST

Building Owners and Managers Association International

BOMA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Guide (Downloadable PDF)

CORENET Global

Building Enterprise Resilience: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Roundtable (Upcoming webinar to take place March 11)

Institute of Real Estate Management

IREM statement and actions on Coronavirus disease (Updated March 5)

NAIOP (Washington State Chapter)

NAIOPWA Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) (Updated March 3)

National Association of Realtors

Coronavirus: A Guide for Realtors (Updated March 4)

National Association of Real Estate Investment Management

Member survey conducted March 3 sharing adjustments to travel plans (Updated March 3)

National Multifamily Housing Council

Coronavirus Preparedness for Apartment Firms (Updated March 3)

Real Estate Roundtable

“The Roundtable’s Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) and the Real Estate Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RE-ISAC) are in close contact with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide useful information to the real estate industry on the coronavirus threat as it continues to evolve.” (updated Feb. 28)