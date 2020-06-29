NREI's Common Area: Episode 38

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer is joined by IREM President Cheryl Gray. They examine how the commercial real estate industry has been having conversations about underrepresented groups for some time now, but in today’s atmosphere, people want to stop talking and start doing.

In this episode, you will learn:

How the recent rise in protests against racism is leading to to a renewed push in industries to improve diversity and inclusion efforts

The obstacles that have faced members of oppressed communities in the past

The benefits of having diverse teams

How IREM is working to make property management a career of choice

And more!

Tune in now to hear how IREM is working to broaden the industry's pool of future employees, find new ways of recruitment and cultivate from within.

And read Chery's most recent column for NREI where she writes more on why it's important for the commercial real estate industry to promote diversity inclusion.