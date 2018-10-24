Menu
Every REIT Merger Announced in 2018

The total transaction value of REIT M&As was $81.75 billion from January to Oct. 4 of this year, compared to $33.37 billion during the same period last year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The value of REIT M&A deals has risen year-to-date in 2018 compared to 2017, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the number of deals in 2017 and 2018 has been roughly the same, the total transaction value of REIT M&As was $81.75 billion from January to Oct. 4 of this year, compared to $33.37 billion during the same period last year. Some deals were consolidation moves, and others were privatization plays, which some industry observers say is a function of a lot of dry powder still on the sidelines and the fact that REITs have persistently been undervalued. NREI breaks down each REIT M&A transaction announced so far this year, with data from S&P.

