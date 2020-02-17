NREI's Common Area: Episode 28

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer discusses the recent mega-merger between Simon Property Group and the Taubman Company. David explores the early days of the retail mall industry, which began with these two retail real-estate giants, to uncover what finally brought these two rivals together.

In this episode, you will learn:

About the some conflicts in the past relationship between the families that founded Simon Property Group and Taubman

Insights into why both companies agreed to this merge today

What Simon Property Group is doing to help struggling retailers and how that might help Taubman's malls

