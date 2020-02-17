NREI's Common Area: Episode 28

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer discusses the recent mega-merger between Simon Property Group and the Taubman Company. David explores the early days of the retail mall industry, which began with these two retail real-estate giants, to uncover what finally brought these two rivals together.
In this episode, you will learn:
- About the some conflicts in the past relationship between the families that founded Simon Property Group and Taubman
- Insights into why both companies agreed to this merge today
- What Simon Property Group is doing to help struggling retailers and how that might help Taubman's malls
- And more!
Tune in now to get the backstory behind this mega-merger!
