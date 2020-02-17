Skip navigation
NREI's Common Area: Episode 28

David Bodamer discusses the recent mega-merger between Simon Property Group and the Taubman Co..

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer discusses the recent mega-merger between Simon Property Group and the Taubman Company. David explores the early days of the retail mall industry, which began with these two retail real-estate giants, to uncover what finally brought these two rivals together. 

In this episode, you will learn:

  • About the some conflicts in the past relationship between the families that founded Simon Property Group and Taubman 
  • Insights into why both companies agreed to this merge today
  • What Simon Property Group is doing to help struggling retailers and how that might help Taubman's malls
  • And more!

Tune in now to get the backstory behind this mega-merger! 

 

Links to more stories:

Breaking Down Simon's Bet on Taubman

Book Review: A Pioneer's Tale

