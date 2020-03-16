NREI's Common Area, Episode 30

Editor's note: This podcast was recorded on March 10, 2020, prior to some of the additional measures that have been enacted to help step the global spread of COVID-19.

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer interviews Calvin Schnure, Nareit’s senior vice president of research and economic analysis, about the various REIT markets, how they finished in 2019, and where he predicts they are headed for 2020.

In this episode, you will learn:

Which REIT sector finished the strongest in 2019

How COVID-19 will affect the REIT space

Why REITs might be better positioned than other real estate owners for an economic hit

And more

Tune in now to get the latest analysis.