The Weekender Podcast, Episode 6

In this episode, David Bodamer and co-host Aric Johnson continue with the NREI Research Series by reviewing NREI’s 4th annual REIT study and by taking a closer look at what’s going on with publicly traded real estate investment trusts.
In this episode, you will learn:
- The major takeaways from this year’s research
- Which categories are on respondents’ buy and sell lists
- The status of REIT balance sheets
- What kind of predictions the study provides for REIT stock prices and returns
- And more
Tune in now to hear the latest findings in the review of the fourth annual REIT Study as part of the NREI Research Series.
