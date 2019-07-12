Menu
The Weekender Podcast, Episode 6

Looking for a quick recap of the week's news? Check out our Weekender podcast.

In this episode, David Bodamer and co-host Aric Johnson continue with the NREI Research Series by reviewing NREI’s 4th annual REIT study and by taking a closer look at what’s going on with publicly traded real estate investment trusts.   

In this episode, you will learn:

  • The major takeaways from this year’s research
  • Which categories are on respondents’ buy and sell lists
  • The status of REIT balance sheets
  • What kind of predictions the study provides for REIT stock prices and returns 
  • And more

Tune in now to hear the latest findings in the review of the fourth annual REIT Study as part of the NREI Research Series.

TAGS: REIT Trends Finance & Investment News
