The Weekender Podcast, Episode 6

In this episode, David Bodamer and co-host Aric Johnson continue with the NREI Research Series by reviewing NREI’s 4th annual REIT study and by taking a closer look at what’s going on with publicly traded real estate investment trusts.

In this episode, you will learn:

The major takeaways from this year’s research

Which categories are on respondents’ buy and sell lists

The status of REIT balance sheets

What kind of predictions the study provides for REIT stock prices and returns

And more

Tune in now to hear the latest findings in the review of the fourth annual REIT Study as part of the NREI Research Series.