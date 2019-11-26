NREI's Common Area, Episode 23

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer uncovers the findings from our annual research into the retail sector.
Retail has had quite a year with chains closing or restructuring under bankruptcy. Will there finally be light at the end of the tunnel for this struggling sector?
Episode highlights include:
-
How sentiment has changed in regards to investors’ plans to buy, hold, or sell in this sector
-
How respondents’ predictions about cap rates have shifted significantly
-
What the most popular retail investment is
-
Whether or not tenant sentiment has improved since last year
-
Where rent rates are heading for 2020
-
And more!
Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top story!
Resources: Exclusive Research: Light at the End of the Tunnel?