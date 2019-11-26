Skip navigation
NREI Research Series>Retail CRE Market Study

NREI's Common Area, Episode 23

Will there finally be light at the end of the tunnel for the struggling retail real estate sector? 

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer uncovers the findings from our annual research into the retail sector.

Retail has had quite a year with chains closing or restructuring under bankruptcy. Will there finally be light at the end of the tunnel for this struggling sector? 

Episode highlights include: 

  • How sentiment has changed in regards to investors’ plans to buy, hold, or sell in this sector

  • How respondents’ predictions about cap rates have shifted significantly

  • What the most popular retail investment is

  • Whether or not tenant sentiment has improved since last year

  • Where rent rates are heading for 2020

  • And more!

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top story!

Resources: Exclusive Research: Light at the End of the Tunnel?

TAGS: Retail Investment News
