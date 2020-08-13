10 Retailers That Have—and 10 That Haven’t—Paid Their Rent as of the End of July

Here are the top 10 retailers that have and have not paid rent through July, as the industry deals with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retailers are beginning to pay a larger share of their rent as store locations reopen across the country, many still remain on pause in terms of rent payments, according to the most recent Datex report.

Small businesses are disappearing by the thousands amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but big retail chains are also feeling the pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 25,000 stores are expected to close in the U.S. in 2020, mostly in regional malls, according to Coresight Research. Department stores and fashion boutiques are seen as the most endangered in the current environment.

Earlier in the summer, NREI ran a gallery on retailers that have and have not paid rent earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the updated version of that list.