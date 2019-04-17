Despite ‘Retail Apocalypse,’ U.S. Grocery Store Openings Jumped 30 Percent in 2018

While a new report by investment firm USB estimates 75,000 more U.S. stores could close by 2026 as the shift to online shopping expands, it appears that the grocery sector continues bucking that trend.

The report points to future closings of apparel stores, consumer electronics retailers and home furnishing stores, noting that online sales are expected to make up 26 percent of all retail sales in 2026, up from about 16 percent today.

However, new grocery store openings increased by 30 percent in 2018 over 2017, with more than 17 million sq. ft. of new space added to the market, according to a recent report by real estate services firm JLL.

JLL reports that more than a quarter of those openings were in Florida, California and Texas due to expansions of their respective local, market-leading grocers, including Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Aldi, Kroger and H-E-B.

“Grocery is one of the strongest retail sectors , with nearly twice as many new stores opening than closings last year,” said James Cook, director of retail research at JLL, in a statement.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that the grocery business isn’t being disrupted by e-commerce and changing consumer buying habits. Weaker grocery chains struggle to compete in a very crowded market.

But many grocers are responding to changing consumers’ needs. For example, JLL reports that the grocery sector has seen consumer habits shift to more frequent, shorter trips, vs. big weekly hauls. As a result, grocers are focusing on developing smaller-format stores—under 10,000 square feet—with more local offerings.

A big player well-equipped with the small-formats strategy is Germany-based, no-frills Aldi , which opened 82 stores in 2018 and accounted for nearly 16 percent of the total new stores by square footage. Aldi combines smaller stores and private-label products with deep discounts. The chain is investing $5.3 billion in the U.S. over five years to build about 800 new stores and remodel existing locations.

Aldi has about 1,800 stores in the U.S., and by 2022, plans to be the third-largest U.S. grocer, with 2,500 stores, behind powerhouses Walmart and Kroger.

“They’ve done such a great job with building up a brand allegiance,” says Taylor Coyne, research manager of U.S. retail for JLL. “They’re clearly appealing to the consumer, and it just allows them to expand pretty rapidly across the country.”

Other smaller formats in expansion mode

German discount chain Lidl is looking to grow its footprint, but slowed its expansion push in 2018 with only 15 store openings. However, Lidl announced plans to purchase 27 Best Market stores in New York and New Jersey to ramp up its East Coast presence. Industry sources say it might also consider vacant Sears and Kmart locations for expansion.

Sprouts continued at a quick pace, adding 30 stores in 2018 with another 30 planned for this year.

“Sprouts is all about the farmer’s market vibe, which ties into the rise in wellness and everyone trying to be more aware about where their food is coming from,” Coyne says.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s is opening about 30 to 35 stores a year.

“In 2019, we expect to see even more grocery stores rolling out their smaller format stores as they battle razor thin margins in prime locations, while still serving evolving consumer needs,” Cook said.

Even big grocers like Kroger and H-E-B are experimenting with smaller format stores.

“That really speaks to providing flexibility for customers,” Coyne notes. Some people are still going to need large format stores for big shopping trips, but they’re also recognizing that people can benefit from smaller stores, she adds.

Challenges for landlords

One challenge for retail landlords is the format of the grocery store has been “turned upside down,” says Garrick Brown, vice president and Americas head of retail research with real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

“It used to be the traditional grocer had 50,000 to 80,000 square feet and they would go into the community center or neighborhood center,” Brown notes. “There are still a few players that use that model, but most of the growth we’ve been seeing is smaller formats. That has been true on the value side and the high-end, organic side.”