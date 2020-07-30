Skip navigation
Menu
NREI WIRE
dunkin-brands Gary Hershorn/Corbis/Getty Images
Retail

Dunkin’ Brands Expects to Close About 800 U.S. Stores This Year

The closures are part of “portfolio rationalization” and will involve mostly low-volume sales locations.

(Bloomberg)—Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. said it expects to close about 800 stores in the U.S. permanently this year, as well as about 350 internationally.

The closures are part of a “real estate portfolio rationalization,” and will mostly involve low-volume sales locations, Dunkin’ said. The U.S. locations represent about 8% of Dunkin’s total domestic restaurants, and accounted for about 2% of U.S. systemwide sales in 2019.

The move includes the previously announced closure of 450 sites in Speedway convenience stores.

The company also reported adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter that beat the average analyst estimate and reinstated its regular quarterly cash dividend.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anne Pollak in London at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kenneth Wong at [email protected]
Eric Pfanner

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.

TAGS: Leasing Property Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related