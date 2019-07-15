Four Emerging Technologies in Retail Real Estate

From IoT systems to space-sharing platforms, bricks-and-mortar retail is seeing plenty of new technologies.
Ninety percent of worldwide retail sales are still done in physical stores, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report. In addition, 43 percent of consumers are likely to spend more money shopping at a store that offers a meaningful experience, according to a 2019 Storefront retail trends report. Technology tools can often be used to enhance retail revenue or solve issues with in-store shopping. The technologies outlined below are attempting to do just that.
